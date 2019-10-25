Saints' Drew Brees: Designated as questionable

Brees (thumb) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Brees was a limited practice participant throughout the week, sharing reps with Teddy Bridgewater. Speaking to the media after Friday's session, coach Sean Payton said the team will "probably wait until Sunday" to make a final decision, per Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune. Of course, it's possible the decision already has been made and the Saints just aren't revealing it. Whatever the case, a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff is good new for anyone interested in using Brees or Bridgewater in a Week 8 fantasy lineup. The 40-year-old quarterback underwent surgery Sept. 18 to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb.