Saints' Drew Brees: Designated as questionable
Brees (thumb) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Brees was a limited practice participant throughout the week, sharing reps with Teddy Bridgewater. Speaking to the media after Friday's session, coach Sean Payton said the team will "probably wait until Sunday" to make a final decision, per Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune. Of course, it's possible the decision already has been made and the Saints just aren't revealing it. Whatever the case, a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff is good new for anyone interested in using Brees or Bridgewater in a Week 8 fantasy lineup. The 40-year-old quarterback underwent surgery Sept. 18 to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 injury report: Allen, Kamara, DJ
Three players taken within the first 25 picks of Fantasy drafts are iffy for Week 8. Dave Richard...
-
Week 8 WR preview: Allen concerns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 8, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 8 TE Preview: Stream Brate
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 8 at tight end, including a surprising...