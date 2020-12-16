The Saints have designated Brees (ribs) to return from injured reserve, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

During Monday's throwing session, Brees experienced pain and didn't have his full range of motion. Slated for another such session Wednesday, he must have done well enough for the Saints to open his 21-day window to practice with the aim to be activated from IR. While there's a chance the Saints will make such a move as early as this weekend, coach Sean Payton pumped the brakes on those thoughts. "We haven't ruled anything just because we don't have to," Payton told Mike Triplett of ESPN.com. "He's got a ways to go still and he's someone we're not gonna just hurry back and just put him in the game." If Brees is unable to go Sunday against the Chiefs, Taysom Hill again will be under center for the Saints.