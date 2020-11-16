Brees is nursing multiple fractured ribs and a collapsed lung on the right side, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brees pulled himself out of Sunday's 27-13 win over the 49ers after taking a rough hit in the first half, resulting in his undergoing an MRI on Monday. Notably, Brees did manage to finish the first half and lead New Orleans' offense on two scoring drives. Per Schefter, the MRI results revealed that Brees is dealing with at least five fractured ribs (three left, two right), and that team doctors have specifically suggested that the 41-year-old employ caution in recovering from his collapsed lung. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network notes that Brees entered Sunday's game with at least one cracked rib. Rapoport also reports that the Saints aren't yet considering IR as an option, which would indicate that the team believes Brees could miss less than three games. In any case, Jameis Winston seems fated to start against the Falcons in Week 11.