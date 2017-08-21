Play

Saints' Drew Brees: DNP on Sunday

Brees didn't start Sunday's preseason game versus the Chargers, all but ensuring he won't take the field, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Brees will take a seat for the second time in as many exhibitions, making way for Chase Daniel to direct the offense. Expect Brees to experience his only preseason action Saturday against the Texans.

