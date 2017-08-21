Saints' Drew Brees: DNP on Sunday
Brees didn't start Sunday's preseason game versus the Chargers, all but ensuring he won't take the field, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Brees will take a seat for the second time in as many exhibitions, making way for Chase Daniel to direct the offense. Expect Brees to experience his only preseason action Saturday against the Texans.
More News
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Plans to play at least a few more years•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Throws for 350 yards in season finale•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Just a shade under 300 yards in Week 16 win•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Shreds the Cardinals•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Returns to full practice Thursday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...