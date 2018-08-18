Saints' Drew Brees: Doesn't play in second preseason game

Brees did not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals.

Brees did not play in the Saints' first preseason game either, but there's no reason for concern here. Brees has been a full participant in practice, and there's simply no need for the veteran to risk injury in a meaningless exhibition. As a result of a reinvigorated running game, last year the future Hall of Fame quarterback attempted his fewest passes in a full season since 2005. Brees nevertheless remains locked in as one of the best signal-caller options in fantasy, even as he enters his 18th NFL season.

