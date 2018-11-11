Saints' Drew Brees: Efficient in Bengal Beatdown

Brees completed 22 of 25 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns and added three yards and a touchdown on two carries during Sunday's 51-14 win over Cincinnati.

After picking the Bengals apart for much of the afternoon, Brees got in on the action himself in the final minutes of the third quarter, leaping over the pile for a one-yard touchdown run. It was his third of the season, already tying a career high for rushing touchdowns in a season. In the passing game, there was concern as to how New Orleans' offense could keep pace without much depth at receiver, free-agent acquisition Dez Bryant's (Achilles) season ending about as quickly as it started. The Saints and Brees look like they'll continue marching along just fine with a bonafide WR1 in Michael Thomas and the talented pass-catching duo of Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram in the backfield. The two combined for seven catches for 104 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. Brees takes on a struggling Philly pass defense next Sunday with an other-worldly 21:1 touchdown:interception ratio on the season and multiple touchdowns and no interceptions in seven of nine games.