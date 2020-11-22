Brees underwent X-rays and CAT scans this week that revealed 11 confirmed rib fractures, Ed Werder of ESPN reports.
The 41-year-old's initial diagnosis at the start of the week showed five fractures and a collapsed lung, but the damage to his ribcage is apparently more extensive than initially reported. Per Werder, he's still progressing well in his recovery, especially in regard to lung function. Brees was placed on injured reserve and will be sidelined for at least the next three games, though Werder also reports the veteran quarterback expects to return when first eligible Week 14. Taysom Hill is starting under center for the Saints against the Falcons on Sunday.