Following additional testing, Brees who is dealing with multiple fractured ribs, along with a collapsed lung, is still expected to miss at least two weeks, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Coach Sean Payton declined to discuss Brees' injury situation Wednesday morning, while the report notes that earlier in the week Payton indicated that he won't announce a starter for Sunday's game against the Falcons, even if the Saints acknowledge that the veteran signal caller will indeed miss time. The team's options to replace Brees are Jameis Winston -- who filled in during this past Sunday's win over the 49ers -- as well as Taysom Hill.