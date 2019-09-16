Saints' Drew Brees: Expected to miss some time
Brees (hand) is believed to have a ligament injury that will cause him to miss games, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Brees is staying behind in Los Angeles to have his throwing hand evaluated by a specialist while his teammates travel to Seattle to prepare for their Week 3 contest. He was forced out of Sunday's 27-9 loss to the Rams in the first quarter, unable to pick up a football on the sideline after he left the game. The Saints expect to have more information on the injury later Monday, with Teddy Bridgewater preparing to start at quarterback if Brees can't play Week 3.
