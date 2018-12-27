Saints' Drew Brees: Expecting reduced role Week 17
Brees acknowledged Tuesday that there's "no doubt" he'll cede snaps to backup Teddy Bridgewater in the Saints' regular-season finale Sunday against the Panthers, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
New Orleans has already sewn up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, so there's no real incentive for the team to play its starters extensively and risk losing a key player to injury ahead of the postseason. With that in mind, it's expected that coach Sean Payton will follow a similar blueprint to those he followed in 2006 and 2009, when the Saints were locked in as the Nos. 2 and 1 seeds, respectively, heading into Week 17. Brees played only one full series in 2006 and sat out entirely in 2009, so at the very least, it seems unreasonable to bank on him staying in for more than a quarter of action this time around. Bridgewater thus projects as the better fantasy play among the two signal-callers this week, given that he'll likely see the overwhelming share of snaps.
