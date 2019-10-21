Saints' Drew Brees: Eyeing Week 8 return
Brees (thumb) plans to practice this week and hopes to return for a Week 8 game against the Cardinals, ESPN.com's Mike Triplett reports. "We'll see how it goes," Brees said Sunday. "I'd love to [play]. It's a goal."
Coach Sean Payton declined to discuss a timeline when he spoke to the media after Sunday's 36-25 win over the Bears, but he did refute a report that suggested the Saints might activate Brees to serve as their backup quarterback in his first week back from the thumb injury. ""If he's healthy, you play him," Payton said. "I'll fill you guys in day by day. We're not targeting ... We're gonna see how he's doing. And we'll give you the news when we feel like we're ready to."
