Saints' Drew Brees: Fails to throw TD in Week 4 win
Brees completed 18 of 32 passes for 217 yards without a touchdown or turnover in Sunday's 33-18 road win over the Giants.
Brees was nowhere hear his best, failing to throw a touchdown while squandering numerous red zone opportunities. Still, he methodically led the offense down the field and controlled the clock, helping set up a three-touchdown day for running back Alvin Kamara. Brees has displayed consistently better results at home in the last few seasons, so he should be able to get his mojo back in Week 5 with the Saints returning to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to host the Redskins.
More News
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Breaks NFL completions record, adds five TDs•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Comes through in Week 2 battle•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Outdueled in Week 1 shocker•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Tosses interception in preseason debut•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Doesn't play in second preseason game•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Reaches terms for two years•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....