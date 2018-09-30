Saints' Drew Brees: Fails to throw TD in Week 4 win

Brees completed 18 of 32 passes for 217 yards without a touchdown or turnover in Sunday's 33-18 road win over the Giants.

Brees was nowhere hear his best, failing to throw a touchdown while squandering numerous red zone opportunities. Still, he methodically led the offense down the field and controlled the clock, helping set up a three-touchdown day for running back Alvin Kamara. Brees has displayed consistently better results at home in the last few seasons, so he should be able to get his mojo back in Week 5 with the Saints returning to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to host the Redskins.