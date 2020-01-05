Saints' Drew Brees: Falls flat as season ends
Brees completed 26 of 33 pass attempts for 208 yards, one touchdown and an interception in the Saints' 26-20 overtime loss to the Vikings on Sunday.
He also lost a fumble. It was a bitter ending to the season for the veteran signal-caller, as the Saints have now been eliminated from the playoffs on the final play of the game for three straight seasons. Over the final four regular-season contests of 2019, Brees tossed 15 touchdowns without recording an interception, completing 75.4 percent of his passes and averaging 297 yards per tilt. The performance in the Wild Card loss certainly comes as a surprise based on that recent stretch, but Minnesota's defense was stifling all afternoon. Brees will be an unrestricted free agent in 2020, and the soon-to-be 41-year-old is not a lock to be back in New Orleans next season. Given his high-caliber play and veteran leadership, however, it wouldn't be surprising for him to ink another short-term deal.
More News
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Delivers three touchdowns in rout•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Looks back to normal Thursday•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Knee inflammation downplayed•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Limited by knee issue•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Stays hot with trio of scores•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups and picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
As you get ready for Wild Card weekend playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
Harry-Brown comparisons haunt NE
An uncomfortable N'Keal Harry-A.J. Brown comparison is one of the interesting storylines in...
-
DFS plays for Wild-Card Weekend
While other Fantasy options have ended, DFS keeps rolling. Jamey Eisenberg helps make lineup...
-
Top 20 players for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 20 players for 2020 from each of our experts.