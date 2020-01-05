Saints' Drew Brees: Falls flat as season ends

Brees completed 26 of 33 pass attempts for 208 yards, one touchdown and an interception in the Saints' 26-20 overtime loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

He also lost a fumble. It was a bitter ending to the season for the veteran signal-caller, as the Saints have now been eliminated from the playoffs on the final play of the game for three straight seasons. Over the final four regular-season contests of 2019, Brees tossed 15 touchdowns without recording an interception, completing 75.4 percent of his passes and averaging 297 yards per tilt. The performance in the Wild Card loss certainly comes as a surprise based on that recent stretch, but Minnesota's defense was stifling all afternoon. Brees will be an unrestricted free agent in 2020, and the soon-to-be 41-year-old is not a lock to be back in New Orleans next season. Given his high-caliber play and veteran leadership, however, it wouldn't be surprising for him to ink another short-term deal.