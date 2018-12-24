Saints' Drew Brees: First 300-yard outing since Week 11
Brees completed 27 of 39 attempts, compiling 326 passing yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 31-28 win against the Steelers.
No quarterback had experienced a more drastic drop off than Brees over the past three weeks, as the 18-year veteran ranked as QB31 between Weeks 13 and 15, compared to QB3 between Week 5 and 12. Brees had averaged fewer than 180 passing yards per game over his last three outings coming into Sunday, with a 2:3 TD:INT ratio to his name over that span. While he failed to throw multiple passing touchdowns for a fourth straight game during New Orleans' win over Pittsburgh, Brees eclipsed 300 passing yards for the sixth time this season, while posting his first QBR north of 83.0 since lighting up Philadelphia for 363 yards and four touchdowns Nov. 18. With the Saints having already clinched the No. 1 seed throughout the NFC playoffs, Brees may be pulled early, if he suits up at all against Carolina's bottom-12 pass defense in Week 17.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16