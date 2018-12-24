Saints' Drew Brees: First 300-yard outing since Week 11

Brees completed 27 of 39 attempts, compiling 326 passing yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 31-28 win against the Steelers.

No quarterback had experienced a more drastic drop off than Brees over the past three weeks, as the 18-year veteran ranked as QB31 between Weeks 13 and 15, compared to QB3 between Week 5 and 12. Brees had averaged fewer than 180 passing yards per game over his last three outings coming into Sunday, with a 2:3 TD:INT ratio to his name over that span. While he failed to throw multiple passing touchdowns for a fourth straight game during New Orleans' win over Pittsburgh, Brees eclipsed 300 passing yards for the sixth time this season, while posting his first QBR north of 83.0 since lighting up Philadelphia for 363 yards and four touchdowns Nov. 18. With the Saints having already clinched the No. 1 seed throughout the NFC playoffs, Brees may be pulled early, if he suits up at all against Carolina's bottom-12 pass defense in Week 17.