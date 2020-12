Coach Sean Payton confirmed Friday that he plans for Brees (ribs) to start Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Payton sounded far less optimistic earlier this week, saying Wednesday that the 41-year-old QB had a "a ways to go" before he could be activated from injured reserve. The stint on IR means Brees won't be listed on the Friday injury report, but his return to the starting lineup will essentially be locked in once the Saints place him back on their active roster Friday or Saturday.