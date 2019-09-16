Saints' Drew Brees: Getting another opinion on thumb
Coach Sean Payton relayed Monday that Brees (thumb) is getting another opinion on his injured right thumb, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports. "They're still in the midst of evaluating it," Payton said. "He's had one opinion, (he's) having a second opinion. As soon as we know something that we can confirm, then we'll report it. But right now, that's kind of the stage we're in."
Brees picked up the injury when his follow-through on a throw slammed into the hand of incoming Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald during Sunday's game. On the sideline afterward, Brees was unable to clutch a football and remained out for the rest of the eventual defeat. After seeing a specialist in L.A. on Monday, it was reported that he needs surgery and will miss 6-to-8 weeks, but Payton seems to have tapped the breaks on that expectation, at least momentarily. A precise recovery timetable should emerge in due time, but there's little doubt that Brees is in line for a multi-game absence while Teddy Bridgewater directs the Saints offense.
