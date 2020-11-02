Brees completed 31 of 41 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 26-23 overtime win over the Bears.

Despite less than ideal conditions at Soldier Field and a severely depleted receiving corps, Brees put together an impressive performance, tossing red-zone TDs to Jared Cook in the second quarter and Taysom Hill in the fourth. The veteran QB has now thrown multiple touchdowns in five of seven starts this season, but he'll face a tough test in Week 9 on the road against a Buccaneers defense that held him to 160 passing yards and a season-low 5.3 YPA in their first meeting this year.