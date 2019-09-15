Saints' Drew Brees: Has wrist and thumb wrapped
Brees (hand) was spotted with his right wrist and thumb wrapped after Sunday's 27-9 loss to the Rams, ESPN's Josina Anderson reports.
Brees was knocked out of the game in the first quarter when his hand smashed into the hand of Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donals as Brees was following through on a throw. He reportedly could not grip the ball after that, and had to watch the rest of the game from the sidelines as the offense sputtered with Teddy Bridgewater under center. It's not yet clear at this time whether Brees will need to miss any future games due to this injury, as the Saints still need to run tests on his injured hand.
