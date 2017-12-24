Saints' Drew Brees: Held in check by Falcons
Brees completed 21 of 28 pass attempts for 239 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 23-13 win over the Falcons.
Brees completed an impressive 75 percent of his passes while averaging a healthy 8.5 yards per attempt. He connected with Ted Ginn on a 54-yard touchdown just before halftime, but he still finished with his fourth-lowest yardage total of the season as the team once again went with a run-heavy approach. Most importantly, Brees helped his team clinch a playoff berth and will look to jostle for positioning next week against a Buccaneers defense that's been quite generous to opposing passers this season.
