Saints' Drew Brees: Held to 186 yards in win
Brees completed 21 of 31 passes for 186 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in Sunday's 52-38 win over Detroit.
You'd have to go back to Week 12 of the 2013 season for the last time Brees was held under 200 passing yards. The fact that the Saints defense generated two pick sixes and the team was in position for much of the second half to try to run out the clock can be seen as contributing factors. Brees himself threw an ugly pick-six late on Sunday and snapped his four-game interceptionless streak to start the season. Expect Brees to return to his more typical statistical output next week against a reeling Packers squad.
