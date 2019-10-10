Saints' Drew Brees: Hopes to throw regulation ball soon
Brees (thumb) said in a radio interview Wednesday that his rehab is going as planned and noted he hopes to be throwing an NFL ball "sooner rather than later," Jeff Duncan of The Athletic reports.
Since undergoing surgery on his right thumb Sept. 18, Brees has been able to do some light gripping of the ball, but his ability to throw effectively and without any discomfort will provide a better gauge of where he stands in the recovery process. Following his procedure, Brees was handed a six-week timeline to return, though the quarterback has expressed optimism he'll be able to make it back in five weeks. If Brees meets his goal, Teddy Bridgewater would only have two more games left as the Saints' starting quarterback.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
What you missed: Gurley, Johnson ailing
The Giants will be undermanned on Thursday Night Football, while Fantasy players could be down...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 6 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...