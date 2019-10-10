Saints' Drew Brees: Hopes to throw regulation ball soon

Brees (thumb) said in a radio interview Wednesday that his rehab is going as planned and noted he hopes to be throwing an NFL ball "sooner rather than later," Jeff Duncan of The Athletic reports.

Since undergoing surgery on his right thumb Sept. 18, Brees has been able to do some light gripping of the ball, but his ability to throw effectively and without any discomfort will provide a better gauge of where he stands in the recovery process. Following his procedure, Brees was handed a six-week timeline to return, though the quarterback has expressed optimism he'll be able to make it back in five weeks. If Brees meets his goal, Teddy Bridgewater would only have two more games left as the Saints' starting quarterback.