Brees focused on his arm strength this offseason while working with throwing coach Tom House, ESPN.com's Mike Triplett reports.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Brees has completed only one pass that traveled more than 35 yards in the air since 2017. Part of that relates to personnel, strategy and his efficiency on shorter passes, but it also seems the 41-year-old quarterback is acknowledging that reduced arm strength has been a factor. The completion percentage king is hoping to complete more long throws in 2020, though his core group of pass catchers -- Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, Emmanuel Sanders and Jared Cook -- is better suited to short and intermediate routes. The Saints do have Tre'Quan Smith as a potential deep threat to replace Ted Ginn, who signed with Chicago this past offseason. While there's been ample speculation 2020 will be his final NFL season, Brees has not yet decided if that will be the case.