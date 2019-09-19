Play

Saints' Drew Brees: Hoping for six-week timeline

Brees (thumb) had successful surgery and hopes to return in approximately six weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Saints haven't placed Brees on injured reserve, a transaction that would free up a spot on the 53-man roster but also make him ineligible for the next eight weeks. Given his importance to the team, it only makes sense if there's no chance for the quarterback to return before the end of that timeline. Brees seems to have a shot, but Teddy Bridgewater and/or Taysom Hill will be under center through the end of October at the very least.

