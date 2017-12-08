Saints' Drew Brees: Ill-timed interception in Week 14 loss
Brees completed 26 of 35 passes for 271 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in Thursday's 20-17 loss to the Falcons. He also rushed once for two yards.
Brees enjoyed a largely successful night from a fantasy perspective, firing a pair of scores to Michael Thomas and Tommylee Lewis while connecting with eight pass catchers overall. However, his sole interception came at the worst possible time, as Brees threw to Josh Hill while the latter was blanketed in the end zone, resulting in a game-sealing pick by the Falcons' Deion Jones with 1:25 remaining. The 17-year veteran did manage to complete over 70 percent of his passes for the fourth time in the last five contests, but he hasn't fired more than two touchdown passes since Week 3. He also has just three 300-yard efforts on the campaign, a modest number by his lofty standards. Brees will look to improve on both marks against a vulnerable Jets secondary in a Week 15 home tilt.
