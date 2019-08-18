Saints' Drew Brees: In uniform Sunday

Brees is in uniform for Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

It remains to be seen how much -- if any -- action Brees, who did not play in the Saints' preseason opener last week, might see Sunday, but given that he's in uniform, it's at least possible he'll see some snaps. With that in mind, Just notes that Brees sat out last year's second exhibition tilt. The team's third preseason game, next Saturday against the Jets, is the contest in which New Orleans' top players are likely to see their most extensive preseason action.