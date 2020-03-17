Play

Saints' Drew Brees: Inks two-year deal

Brees is re-signing with the Saints on a two-year, $50 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brees made it clear he had no interest in joining a new team, so it was just a matter of working out contract details once he decided to play in 2020. The Saints will bring back most of their key players on offense, including Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, Michael Thomas, Tre'Quan Smith, Jared Cook and at least four out of five starters on the offensive line.

More News
Our Latest Stories