Saints' Drew Brees: Knee inflammation downplayed

Though Brees was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate due to some inflammation in his knee, coach Sean Payton indicated that the QB is "fine," Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.

We'll have to see if Brees is still listed as limited Thursday, when the Saints go through a full practice, but at this stage there's nothing to suggest that his status for Sunday's game against the Panthers is in any danger.

