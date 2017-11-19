Saints' Drew Brees: Leads 15-point comeback in 385-yard performance
Brees completed 29 of 41 passes for 385 yards with two touchdowns and an interception while adding a two-yard carry in Sunday's 34-31 win against the Redskins.
Brees was brilliant in this one, leading his team back from a 15-point deficit in the final three minutes of regulation by connecting on touchdown passes of three and 18 yards to Josh Hill and Alvin Kamara, respectively. The veteran quarterback's mere 15 touchdowns in 10 games are a reflection of New Orleans' extremely effective running game rather than any shortcomings on his own part. Brees is still capable of taking over games and putting up top-notch fantasy performances when he has to.
