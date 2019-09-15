Saints' Drew Brees: Leaves with hand injury
Brees is questionable to return to Sunday's road game against the Rams due to a right hand injury, according to Erin Andrews on the Fox broadcast.
Brees took a hit to the hand from Aaron Donald during the first quarter. After an examination on the sideline, Brees had the hand wrapped and was replaced by Teddy Bridgewater. Meanwhile, Brees continued to watch the action from the Saints bench.
