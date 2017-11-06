Saints' Drew Brees: Lethally efficient in win

Brees completed 22 of 27 passes for 263 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Buccaneers. He also gained two yards on four rushes and fumbled once.

Brees averaged 9.7 yards per attempt and connected with both Alvin Kamara and Ted Ginn, Jr. for his scores. The prolific signal caller posted his second consecutive game with a completion rate north of 80.0 percent while throwing multiple touchdowns for the first time since Week 6. The slight adjustment in the team's offensive philosophy that's places a greater emphasis on the run has served to cap Brees' overall production, but he's still generated a 13:4 TD:INT and is averaging an impressive 276.8 yards through the air over eight contests. He'll look to continue his strong season in a road matchup against the Bills in Week 10.