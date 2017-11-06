Saints' Drew Brees: Lethally efficient in win
Brees completed 22 of 27 passes for 263 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Buccaneers. He also gained two yards on four rushes and fumbled once.
Brees averaged 9.7 yards per attempt and connected with both Alvin Kamara and Ted Ginn, Jr. for his scores. The prolific signal caller posted his second consecutive game with a completion rate north of 80.0 percent while throwing multiple touchdowns for the first time since Week 6. The slight adjustment in the team's offensive philosophy that's places a greater emphasis on the run has served to cap Brees' overall production, but he's still generated a 13:4 TD:INT and is averaging an impressive 276.8 yards through the air over eight contests. He'll look to continue his strong season in a road matchup against the Bills in Week 10.
More News
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Reaches 6,000 completions in win•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Reaches career milestone in win•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Held to 186 yards in win•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Thrives in second half•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Throws three touchdowns in win over Panthers•
-
Saints' Drew Brees: Tosses two touchdowns•
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...