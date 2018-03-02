Saints' Drew Brees: Likely staying in Bayou
Brees is still expected to re-sign with the Saints, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Brees can become an unrestricted free agent when the league year begins March 14, but he isn't believed to have any interest in a change of scenery at this stage of his career. Saints general manager Mickey Loomis met with Brees' agent Thursday night, and while the two parties have yet to reach an agreement, Loomis reiterated that the quarterback will stay with the team. Brees set an NFL record by completing 72.0 percent of his passes last season, but it didn't translate to the customary gaudy statistics as the Saints were able to rely on an elite running game and a finally-competent defense.
