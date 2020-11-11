Brees (right shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Brees followed an LP/LP/FP practice regimen last week before escaping without a designation for this past Sunday's game at Tampa Bay. He proceeded to put together a classic performance, completing 26 of 32 passes for 222 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-3 victory. Assuming he follows a similar breakdown this week, Brees again should have his full allotment of skill-position talent as the Saints take on the depleted 49ers on Sunday.