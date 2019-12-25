Play

Saints' Drew Brees: Limited by knee issue

The Saints listed Brees as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report with a knee injury.

New Orleans only conducted a walk-through session Christmas Day, but Brees' reps apparently would have been capped had the team held a traditional practice. In any case, the knee issue isn't believed to be anything that will truly threaten his availability for the Saints' Week 17 matchup with the Panthers. Currently holding the No. 3 seed in the NFC, New Orleans could still earn a first-round bye in the postseason with a win of their own plus a 49ers or Packers loss or a loss of their own plus losses by both the Packers and Seahawks. With that in mind, Brees isn't expected to be rested in the regular-season finale.

