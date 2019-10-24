Play

Saints' Drew Brees: Logs limited practice

Brees (thumb) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

At least based on the Saints' practice report, Brees didn't take a step forward in his activity level from Wednesday, but the signal-caller has made it clear he wants to return from a five-game absence to start Sunday against the Cardinals. Per Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune, Brees donned a helmet in the portion of Thursday's session that was open to the media and was able to throw, though it's unclear if he was able to do so without discomfort. Brees' ability to grip the ball securely and throw with his usual zip and accuracy are likely the main criteria he'll need to meet before the Saints sign off on his return.

