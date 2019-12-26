Play

Saints' Drew Brees: Looks back to normal Thursday

Brees (knee) is practicing Thursday as he normally would, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.

Brees was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate. The development was the result of some inflammation in his knee, coach Sean Payton told Terrell, but the decision to include him on the report was merely precautionary. Considering how he looked in the portion of Thursday's session open to the media, Brees is a decent bet to upgrade to 'full'.

