Saints' Drew Brees: Makes appearance at practice
Brees (thumb) was present for the part of Wednesday's walkthrough open to the media, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
It appears the Saints will post an estimated injury report Wednesday, but Brees' status still will be one to watch for, especially after coach Sean Payton told Triplett on Monday that "if he's healthy, you play him." Speaking to Arizona media Wednesday, Payton also relayed that Brees may be a game-time decision Sunday against the Cardinals, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. If Brees reassumes his starting gig upon getting cleared, he'll push Teddy Bridgewater to his role as the No. 2 signal-caller.
