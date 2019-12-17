Play

Saints' Drew Brees: Makes history on MNF

Brees completed 29 of 30 pass attempts for 307 yards and four touchdowns in the Saints' 34-7 win over the Colts on Monday.

Brees became the all-time passing touchdowns leader Monday, finishing the day with 541 scores to his credit - two more than previous record-holder Peyton Manning. The historic 540th touchdown came on a five-yard strike to tight end Josh Hill midway through the third quarter. Brees also set the mark for completion percentage in a single game (96.7) on a healthy 30 attempts, adding another impressive note to his already-prolific resume. The 40-year-old quarterback continues to dazzle with his accuracy and decision-making, and he sports a robust 21-4 touchdown-interception ratio on 75.8 percent passing in 2019. He'll face a tough test in Week 16 as the Saints travel to Tennessee to take on an upstart Titans defense, though Brees should remain locked into fantasy lineups for that contest.

