Though Brees is progressing well as he bounces back from a lung puncture and fractured ribs, the QB "won't practice much, if at all" Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Brees is eligible to come off IR this week and while it's possible that he increases his on-field activities as the week rolls along, Rapoport suggests that "a more realistic target" for the signal-caller to return to game action is Week 15. In the event that Brees isn't activated in advance of Sunday's game against the Eagles, Taysom Hill would be in line for another start at QB for the Saints this weekend.