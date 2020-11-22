Brees, who's dealing with 11 confirmed rib fractures as well as a punctured lung and a shoulder issue, is facing a "realistic return date" of Week 15, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per the report, the Saints' goal is to give the quarterback enough time to fully heal up from all of his injuries, and a Week 15 return would still allow Brees to get in a couple of tune-up outings before a potential playoff run. However long Brees is out, Taysom Hill -- who is expected to start Sunday against the Falcons -- and Jameis Winston will handle the team's quarterback duties.