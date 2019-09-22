Saints' Drew Brees: May chip week off recovery timeline

Though Brees is expected to face a six-week recovery timeline after undergoing right thumb surgery Wednesday, the quarterback maintains hope that he might be able to return in five weeks, Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter of ESPN report.

Brees' optimism regarding his timeline apparently stems from a conversation he had earlier this week with Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout, who underwent a similar procedure on his left thumb in 2017. According to the report, Trout -- who missed just over six weeks following surgery -- told Brees that he could have returned after five weeks and felt pain-free and had full range of motion once he ultimately resumed playing. Trout's positive reports regarding his own recovery don't necessarily mean that Brees' experience will be the same, but the Saints are at least leaving the door open for the quarterback to beat the six-week timeline, per sources familiar with his situation. If the initial projection holds, however, Brees would miss six games before returning after the Saints' bye week to play Nov. 10 against the Falcons.