Saints' Drew Brees: Modest numbers despite win
Brees completed 24 of 31 passes for 201 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Saints' 28-14 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also lost a yard on three carries and lost a fumble.
Brees churned out yet another pedestrian stat line, but a combination of defense and an effective enough rushing attack helped lead the Saints to victory anyhow. The perennial Pro Bowler did hit Zach Line for his one touchdown pass, and he reestablished his prolific connection with Michael Thomas to the tune of 11 completions for 98 yards. Brees has now failed to throw multiple touchdown passes in back-to-back games for the first time this season, a matter he'll look to rectify against the Panthers in a Week 15 Monday night divisional showdown.
