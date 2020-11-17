Brees is getting additional opinions to determine the true extent of his rib injuries, Ed Werder of ESPN reports.

Brees' initial diagnosis was five broken ribs and a collapsed lung on the right side, the result of big hits from both of the Saints' last two games. According to Werder, there may be even more fractures, hence the outside opinions to see if a stay on injured reserve is required. Brees was given a recovery timetable of 2-to-3 weeks anyway, so a stint on IR may be able to get him to the brink of a return. In the meantime, the Saints will turn to Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill, who are the candidates to stand in for Brees.