Saints' Drew Brees: Nearing agreement
Brees and the Saints are expected to reach agreement on a two-year contract Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Brees isn't believed to have any interest in leaving New Orleans, but he nonetheless has some leverage thanks to the structure of his last contract, which would leave the Saints with a dead cap charge of $18 million for 2018 if they don't sign the quarterback to a new deal before free agency opens at 4:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday. All signs point to Brees staying put, even if negotiations have been somewhat tenuous.
