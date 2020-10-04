Brees completed 19 of 25 passes for 246 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 35-29 win over the Lions. He also recorded three rushing attempts for minus-3 yards.

Brees was picked off on New Orleans' first offensive play, and the Saints found themselves down 14-0 by the next time they got the ball. It was all New Orleans from there, though, as Brees threw touchdowns of two and 20 yards to Tre'Quan Smith to put his team up 28-14 at the half. Those two passing scores coupled with a trio of rushing touchdowns provided just enough offense for New Orleans to avoid a third consecutive loss. Brees will hope to have No. 1 receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) back for the first time since the season opener for a Week 5 home matchup against the Chargers.