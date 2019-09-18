Saints' Drew Brees: Not bound for IR

Coach Sean Payton said "I don't think that's the plan" Wednesday when asked whether Brees (thumb) will be placed on injured reserve, Luke Johnson of USA Today reports.

Payton also affirmed that Brees is slated to undergo surgery on his injured right thumb Wednesday afternoon, according to Johnson. The veteran signal-caller sustained ligament damage Week 2 during a loss to the Rams and received an initial recovery timetable of 6-to-8 weeks. That the Saints don't intend to place Brees on injured reserve could indicate that the team is optimistic about his chances of trending towards a quick recovery. In any case, the Saints are set to roll with Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill as options under center until Brees returns.