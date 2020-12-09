Brees (ribs/lung) isn't expected to practice "much, if at all" Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport notes that Brees continues to progress well from a punctured lung and 11 fractured ribs, but the signal-caller isn't quite ready to ramp up his activities just yet. Though Brees is eligible to come off injured reserve this week after missing the Saints' previous three games, it's unclear if the Saints will designate him to return, a transaction that would allow the veteran quarterback to practice with the team. At this stage, the Saints' Week 15 game against Kansas City looks to be more realistic for Brees' return to the lineup, so Taysom Hill is tentatively in line to make a fourth straight start Sunday against the Eagles.