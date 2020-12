There's still no timetable for the return to action of Brees (ribs/lung), Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per the report, the Saints aren't in a rush to put Brees -- who's bouncing back from 11 fractured ribs and a punctured lung -- back on the field and into their starting lineup. In his continued absence, Taysom Hill will handle the team's QB duties Sunday against the Eagles and quite possibly next weekend against Kansas City.