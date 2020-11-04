Brees was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a right shoulder injury, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Brees' ability to handle at least limited reps to begin the week would seem to indicate that he's not in serious danger of missing Week 9, but the 41-year-old's status in practice will nonetheless warrant close monitoring. Do-it-all backfield ace Alvin Kamara (foot) was also limited with what appears to be a minor injury Wednesday, but he seems to bet trending in the right direction for Sunday night's game against the Buccaneers. It likewise appears possible that Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring), who was also limited, has at least a chance to return Sunday, so while numerous question marks remain, it's conceivable that Brees could finally get to suit up alongside his two top offensive weapons versus Tampa Bay.