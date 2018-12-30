Saints' Drew Brees: Officially inactive for Week 17

Brees (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.

It was revealed a couple days earlier that Brees wouldn't play in Week 17 with the Saints having secured the NFC's No. 1 seed in the postseason, but it wasn't known whether or not he would dress as the backup to fill-in starter Teddy Bridgewater. Brees' place on the inactive list ensures that Taysom Hill will work as Bridgewater's top understudy.