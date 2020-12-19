Brees (ribs) was activated off injured reserve and will start Sunday against the Chiefs.

This was a no-brainer considering coach Sean Payton confirmed Friday Drew Brees would be starting in Week 15 against the Chiefs. The veteran quarterback had missed the last four games after suffering a punctured lung to go along with 11 rib fractures, but he'll return to the lineup with the Saints still in a prime spot to compete for the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. Taysom Hill will slide back to his multi-dimensional role within the offense.